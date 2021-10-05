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DOD DOCUMENTS: OVER 70% "COVID" HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE "FULLY VACCINATED" OVER 65
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80 views • October 05, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz joined Stew Peters to reveal the highly censored DoD documents proving that the "vaccine" is more dangerous than it is helpful, as the vast majority of patients over 65 hospitalized with "COVID" are more-than-likely experiencing injury from the shots! If you like this video you may also like some of these. Vaccine or virus?. DUMBS, TV mind control, Whistleblowers, CERN, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
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