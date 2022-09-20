Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2878b - [DS] Is Scared & Desperate, Information Warfare, DOD Investigates Psyop Program
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2878b - Sept 19, 2022

[DS] Is Scared & Desperate, Information Warfare, DOD Investigates Psyop Program

The [DS] is scared and desperate, they are now desperately trying to find out who Q is and trying to figure out the psyop program. Which means the [DS] is not in control. Everything they have tried to do to destroy the country has boomeranged on them, instead people are waking up and fighting back. Trump has trapped them in their own agenda and now I do believe he is bringing them down a path to expose it all.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.



censorshippoliticsbig techqgreen new dealelection fraudx22 reportdsbiden adminenergy crisispsyop program

