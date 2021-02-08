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gossip-19 (Covid-19) 2nd-of-3-covid-19 Is Not Real Just The Flu The Political Conspiracy and Damage Is Real
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20 views • February 08, 2021
Golgotha's Bibliography
Golgotha's144,000 At:
https://www.youtube.com/user/marshallaw1260/videos?disable_polymer=true
1st Covid Video Premere April 19,2020
CoronaVirus 2 Biblically https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhFpEC7iY80&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=2&t=1476s
2nd COVID Video Premiered Mar 31, 2020
Corona Virus 2 2020 Cured...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCjo5cMMaWU&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=3&t=7346s
3rd COVID Video Premiered May 12, 2020
CoronaVirus 2: Democratic Scientists...Trump-Trump! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwxXGqiD60g&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=4&t=12375s
4th COVID Video Premiered Jun 16, 2020
The Mask is the Real Killer in the Corona Virus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNR_emnmxH4&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=5&t=0s
5th COVID Video Premiered Jun 29, 2020
Masks are bad for you and Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJzFlEH3FXI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=6&t=724s
6th COVID Video Premiered Jul 1, 2020
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus... ( Originally Banned by YouTube Under a different name, I had to change the details in name and eliminate the bibliography to get it through the sensors)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=7&t=0s
7th Covid Video Premere Jul 6, 2020
Gossip-19 1 Part of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMhXpjBZ9CI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=8&t=167s
8th COVID Video Premiered 6/28/20banned
youtube up again on VEOH 7/1/20
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
9th COVID Video Premiered Jul 7, 2020
Gossip-19 2nd of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B8C4VWrlts&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=9&t=872s
10th COVID Video Premiered Jul 8, 2020
Gossip 19( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZNBuv7YOW0&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=10&t=147s
11th COVID Video Premiered Jul 12, 2020
Advice for Donald J Trump in the age of Corona Virus...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-HOEpG2J-A&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=11&t=0s
12th COVID Video Premiered Jul 13, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOSP5ISFwQQ&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=12&t=0s
13th COVID Video Premiered Jul 16, 2020
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
14th COVID Video Premiered 7/21/20
The Finer Points of COVID Science & The Mask Media...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QIWbSLFkEY&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=14&t=1s
The Christians are 98% pagan and anti-scripture and the Jewish sects are 80% pagan and anti-scripture. Here is some of my work:
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s
American Racism is From Blacks and Their White Race Baiters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8egl3prT6g Underst
Golgotha's144,000 At:
https://www.youtube.com/user/marshallaw1260/videos?disable_polymer=true
1st Covid Video Premere April 19,2020
CoronaVirus 2 Biblically https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhFpEC7iY80&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=2&t=1476s
2nd COVID Video Premiered Mar 31, 2020
Corona Virus 2 2020 Cured...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCjo5cMMaWU&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=3&t=7346s
3rd COVID Video Premiered May 12, 2020
CoronaVirus 2: Democratic Scientists...Trump-Trump! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwxXGqiD60g&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=4&t=12375s
4th COVID Video Premiered Jun 16, 2020
The Mask is the Real Killer in the Corona Virus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNR_emnmxH4&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=5&t=0s
5th COVID Video Premiered Jun 29, 2020
Masks are bad for you and Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJzFlEH3FXI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=6&t=724s
6th COVID Video Premiered Jul 1, 2020
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus... ( Originally Banned by YouTube Under a different name, I had to change the details in name and eliminate the bibliography to get it through the sensors)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=7&t=0s
7th Covid Video Premere Jul 6, 2020
Gossip-19 1 Part of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMhXpjBZ9CI&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=8&t=167s
8th COVID Video Premiered 6/28/20banned
youtube up again on VEOH 7/1/20
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
9th COVID Video Premiered Jul 7, 2020
Gossip-19 2nd of 3 ( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B8C4VWrlts&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=9&t=872s
10th COVID Video Premiered Jul 8, 2020
Gossip 19( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZNBuv7YOW0&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=10&t=147s
11th COVID Video Premiered Jul 12, 2020
Advice for Donald J Trump in the age of Corona Virus...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-HOEpG2J-A&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=11&t=0s
12th COVID Video Premiered Jul 13, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOSP5ISFwQQ&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=12&t=0s
13th COVID Video Premiered Jul 16, 2020
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japODcTvSPM&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=13&t=1508s
14th COVID Video Premiered 7/21/20
The Finer Points of COVID Science & The Mask Media...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QIWbSLFkEY&;list=PLUCmDiFK448goSRhSUcmUn4uts4nBACuo&index=14&t=1s
The Christians are 98% pagan and anti-scripture and the Jewish sects are 80% pagan and anti-scripture. Here is some of my work:
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s
American Racism is From Blacks and Their White Race Baiters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8egl3prT6g Underst
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