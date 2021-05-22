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NANO INFO You Might Not Like
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122 views • May 22, 2021
My videos are a continuing lecture broken down into segments that show you the 'train of thought' step by step like building blocks- My 5G & Covid and EMF videos are more direct and complete than most- My videos are to help others awaken to truth and who is who doing what to who and why- Nobody I ever heard lays it down like I do 'but' one needs to watch lots of my videos in proper order to gain a better concept of my lectures and prophecy-warnings- Share if you can and thank you for reading- 'CHEERS' WesTruther
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