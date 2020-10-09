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URGENT UPDATE! Societal Damage from Bad Science -- not the Virus. Why are they doing this?
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22 views • October 09, 2020
It's all in the title. Our political leadership seem to have left science way behind - perhaps buried it in a shallow grave. UK is featured here, but these questions apply to Ireland and most of Western Europe, among other regions.
Why are they doing this? What is driving the apparent psychosis? Shouldn't you ASK THEM - before more damage is done, based on inexplicable and unscientific thought processes...?
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at Ivor's Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support Ivor directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Why are they doing this? What is driving the apparent psychosis? Shouldn't you ASK THEM - before more damage is done, based on inexplicable and unscientific thought processes...?
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at Ivor's Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support Ivor directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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