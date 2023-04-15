MODEL & ASSISTANT TO WORLD CHAMPION BOXER KILLED BY VAXX POISON (PROBABLE)

GONE TOO SOON Floyd Mayweather’s beloved assistant Marikit ‘Kitchie’ Laurico dies aged 47 as boxer’s family pay tribute

BOXING legend Floyd Mayweather's long-time assistant has passed away suddenly.

Marikit "Kitchie" Laurico died at age 47 after a relationship with boxing legend Mayweather for decades.

Some reports claim she was feeling ill after a recent trip to Dubai, but recent posts seem to indicate she was on the mend.

The cause of her death has not been confirmed, though some reports claim it was a heart attack.

Mayweather's daughter posted a tribute to the late Marikit, saying: "This doesn’t feel real… my heart is so heavy. You were more than just my dad’s assistant you were family.

"You were the definition of someone with a good heart, you always lifted people up and made them feel good about themselves.

"There’s no one like you will truly be missed, love you forever."

