5/5/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks】Over the past few decades, the SEC has allowed hundreds of CCP state-owned enterprises, including PLA-owned ones, to be listed in the US stock market and imposed different regulatory standards on these enterprises compared to US and other foreign companies. We can’t trust the SEC.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
5/5/2023 【妮可做客the Outside of the Beltway John Fredericks Show】妮可：在过去的几十年里，SEC让上百家中共国企包括中共军方企业在美国上市，并对中共这些企业实行与美国和其他国家企业不同的监管标准，所以不能相信SEC
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
