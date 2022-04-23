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Silent War Ep. 6201: Obama's Guinea Pig Vax, Fauci's Secret Files, FoodSabotage!
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153 views • April 23, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Barack Obama Admits Billions of People Were Guinea Pigs For Covid Vaccine, Claims People are Dying Because of Misinformation.
Russia puzzled as to why Ukrainian leader is unaware of peace proposals.
Fauci Signed Deal with China Agreeing to “Destroy and/or Return the Secret Files, Materials and Equipment without Any Backup”.
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Released Statement Saying NYT Authors Misquoted.
Him on Pushing Trump from Office — THEN THEY RELEASED THE AUDIO.
US Congresswoman Greene fights off accusations of ‘insurrection’.
Plane Crashes Near General Mills Food Plant Amid Outbreak Of Fires In Food Processing Facilities Across The Nation.
Germany’s Inflation Surpasses 30 Percent – Highest Since 1949.
All of this, and more.
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Barack Obama Admits Billions of People Were Guinea Pigs For Covid Vaccine, Claims People are Dying Because of Misinformation.
Russia puzzled as to why Ukrainian leader is unaware of peace proposals.
Fauci Signed Deal with China Agreeing to “Destroy and/or Return the Secret Files, Materials and Equipment without Any Backup”.
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Released Statement Saying NYT Authors Misquoted.
Him on Pushing Trump from Office — THEN THEY RELEASED THE AUDIO.
US Congresswoman Greene fights off accusations of ‘insurrection’.
Plane Crashes Near General Mills Food Plant Amid Outbreak Of Fires In Food Processing Facilities Across The Nation.
Germany’s Inflation Surpasses 30 Percent – Highest Since 1949.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating Bitcoin:
BTC: 3B1FFT2sU2Z391aV6SF1eGabGpgasM2DxT
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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