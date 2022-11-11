The Sane Asylum #66 - 10 November 2022 - Guests: Dr Jane Orient hr 1; Edward Hendrie hr 2.

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The Sane Asylum #68 - 10 November 2022 - Guests: Dr Jane Orient, Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) since 1989, makes her premiere appearance during hour 1; Edward Hendrie (greatmountainpublishing.com) returns to discuss forgive and forget for scamdemic mass murderers and the rampant election fraud in hour 2.