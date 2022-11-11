The Sane Asylum #66 - 10 November 2022 - Guests: Dr Jane Orient hr 1; Edward Hendrie hr 2.

Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #66 - 10 November 2022
The Sane Asylum #68 - 10 November 2022 - Guests: Dr Jane Orient, Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) since 1989, makes her premiere appearance during hour 1; Edward Hendrie (greatmountainpublishing.com) returns to discuss forgive and forget for scamdemic mass murderers and the rampant election fraud in hour 2.


big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolsodomiteshidden handilluminatisatanistsworld governmentmodernapfizergain of functionnatural immunitygiuseppeedward hendriedeath jabpublic indoctrinationdual citizen traitorsdr jane orient

