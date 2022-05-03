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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China now has the greatest mission in the history of humanity – to help the Chinese people rebuild the country. What I am worried about is how to rebuild China following the destruction of its infrastructures, how to resolve a series of issues caused by the COVID vaccine disaster, and the horrific tragedies that the overseas Chinese are going to face