EPISODE 435: ICAN DOUBLES DOWN

Del Bigtree returns to call out the AAP after it declares war on religious exemptions. ICAN is doubling down in its fight, and we need you. Jefferey Jaxen investigates the rising push for Universal Basic Income and Central Bank Digital Currencies — and what it means for your freedom. And, major health institutions are doubling down: the AAP is now targeting religious exemptions in a dramatic new push. Finally, Dr. Fabrizio Mancini joins the show to share the most powerful step in our health revolution: awakening the body’s innate ability to heal.
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Dr. Fabrizio Mancini
#DelBigtree #TheHighWire #MedicalFreedom #VaccineTruth #CBDC #UBI #SelfHealing #FabrizioMancini #SelfHealth #ReligiousExemptions #AutismScience #ICANdecide