"We the People" Must Come to Our Own Rescue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We the People" now have the responsibility of managing our own health, economics, and politics. We can no longer rely on our doctors, economic advisors or politicians to save us from the widespread corruption that is destroying America. The US government is responsible for the sad destiny that is unfolding. We must come to the rescue of ourselves at the grassroots level. Time is running out!