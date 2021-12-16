© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
8432 subscribers
Dr Roger Hodkinson speaks from his professional expertise regarding our current medical state of tyranny. His pedigree speaks for itself.
Original video: https://rumble.com/vqkght-dr-roger-hodkinson-its-all-been-a-pack-of-lies-truth-in-plain-sight-media.html
Dr Roger Hodkinson - "It's all been a pack of lies" - Truth In Plain Sight Media