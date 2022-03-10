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US Lied About Weapon of mass destruction in Iraq & Now in Ukraine
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60 views • March 10, 2022
US Lied About Weapon of mass destruction in Iraq & Now in Ukraine
Lies about WMD (that DID NOT exist) were used to justify preemptive attack on the other side of the world. Now US is caught in lies about WMD bioweapon labs placed in Ukraine.
Iraq wasn't in the rothschild banking system, just like Libya. Russia isn't in that banking system either, which is part of the reason why the jewnited states and globo homos are after the country.
Gain of function labs should be banned and anyone, doing bio-weapon research, to be instantly trailed for crimes against humanity and God's Order and executed in a timely manner. Literally satanists in these labs, banks and governments who want to cause an apocalypse.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SBl98N63G90/
Lies about WMD (that DID NOT exist) were used to justify preemptive attack on the other side of the world. Now US is caught in lies about WMD bioweapon labs placed in Ukraine.
Iraq wasn't in the rothschild banking system, just like Libya. Russia isn't in that banking system either, which is part of the reason why the jewnited states and globo homos are after the country.
Gain of function labs should be banned and anyone, doing bio-weapon research, to be instantly trailed for crimes against humanity and God's Order and executed in a timely manner. Literally satanists in these labs, banks and governments who want to cause an apocalypse.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SBl98N63G90/
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