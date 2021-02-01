YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP BATTLESHIP BLOWS UP MASFAITH3 MOTHERSHIP! EXPLOSION!

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The #SilverSqueeze really is happening, DEALERS ARE SELLING OUT!
On today's TOP news stories from around the world! The #SilverSqueeze really is happening, DEALERS ARE SELLING OUT; #Putin Takes on #BigTech at #Davos and the #WorldEconomicForum ... Canada's #Lockdown rules get even crazier and #Poland fights hard for #DigitalFreedom ... and much more!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV