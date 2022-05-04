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EP 163: The Flatwoods Monster
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14 views • May 04, 2022
This week, we take a look at The Flatwoods Monster. We go over the different sightings of the monster, the media misreporting some of the eyewitness accounts, casualties of the monster, and more! As always, we give our thoughts on what we think these people saw back in 1952, and we invite you to draw your own conclusions.
Episode Links:
The Braxton County Monster Updated & Revised Edition: The Cover-Up of The Flatwoods Monster Revealed by Frank C. Feschino, Jr. : https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578128837/?coliid=I2XC7PPUA3QIL7&;colid=2ZFJZ2I5ONMOI&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
Braxton, The Flatwoods Monster: https://braxtonwv.org/the-flatwoods-monster/
Cryptid Wiki, Flatwoods Monster: https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Flatwoods_Monster
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
The Braxton County Monster Updated & Revised Edition: The Cover-Up of The Flatwoods Monster Revealed by Frank C. Feschino, Jr. : https://www.amazon.com/dp/0578128837/?coliid=I2XC7PPUA3QIL7&;colid=2ZFJZ2I5ONMOI&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
Braxton, The Flatwoods Monster: https://braxtonwv.org/the-flatwoods-monster/
Cryptid Wiki, Flatwoods Monster: https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Flatwoods_Monster
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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