Does the military have to protect the USA or not?

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Apparently they don't have to? I'm curious if anyone knows. And yes, I know the oath.... and apparently even with tha5bpath to defend, it looks like they don't actually have to. I highly suggest we observe this and find out if we are being defended or not. If they refuse to defend out US airspace against BALLOONS.... I mean, that says it all really. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]