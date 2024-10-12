⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (12 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions engaged formations of 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikiye Prokhody and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 troops, eight motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One materiel depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Russian units hit manpower and hardware of the 14th, 30th, 53rd, 63rd, 77th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade near Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova, and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Olivovsky Yar.

Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled. The enemy losses were up to 465 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M114 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Three ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces engaged 23rd, 24th, 30th, 33rd mechanised brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, and 81st Aeromobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Chasov Yar, Katerinovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Minkovka, Stupochki, Antonovka, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled. The AFU lost up to 640 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, one Swedish-made 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Six ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing on enemy defences. The Russian units damaged manpower and materiel of 110th Mechanised Brigade, 142nd, 152nd motorised infantry brigades, 95th Air Assault Brig, 38th Marine Brig, 109th Terrorist Brig, and 14th Nat'l Guard Brig near Dimitrov, Novodmitrovka, Selidovo, Druzhba, and Sukhaya Balka (DPR).

7 counter-attacks of the 100th Mech'd Brig and 49th Assault Battalion were repelled. The enemy losses were up to 490 troops, 8 motor vehics, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira gun.

▫️ Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation. The units of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the UAFs and 21st Nat'l Guard Brig were hit close to Velikaya Novoselka and Oktyabr (DPR).



3 counter-attacks were repelled of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 123rd Territorial Defence Brig. The enemy lost up to 140 troops and 11 motor vehics. One ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️Dnepr GOFs engaged manpower and hardware of the 31st, 118th mechd brigs of the UAFs, 141st Infantry Brig, 36th Marine Brig, 103rd and 108th territorial defence brigs near Kazatskoye (Kherson reg), Kamenskoye, Novodanilovka, Belogorye, and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses were up to 70 troops, seven motor vehics, one 155-mm Bogdana SP'd artill syst, one 85-mm D-44 battalion gun, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station. One ammo depot was wiped out.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs engaged Ukrainian energy facilities that supported the defence industry of UKR, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities shot down 11 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 125 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,544 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,611 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,470 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,048 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,197 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.