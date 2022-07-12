Fired Up and Mad as Hell! - Chad Caton

What Chad Caton experienced at the southern border will not only rattle your soul, it should force you to take action. Chad spent four days at the Arizona/Mexico border and what he witnessed is no less than a full-out invasion!

Chad Caton is retired Horry County Firefighter and a proud veteran of the US Navy SeaBees. He is the host of the I'm Fired Up show on Brighteon TV. He is featured in the new upcoming documentary 2 Mules – where he and Tim Foley reveal what it is really like at the southern border. Chad believes “you, the people” are worth fighting for and is hell bent on speaking out against the corrupt and dishonest local, state and federal government. He is loud. He is angry. He is the proud General of the Thug Army.

See the Trailer for 2 Mules - https://www.freedomfirst.tv/twomules

Fired Up on Brighteon TV - https://www.brighteon.tv/FiredUp/

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