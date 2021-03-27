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European Database_ 3,964 Dead 162,610 _Adverse Events_! Poisoned Test Swabs.
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123 views • March 27, 2021
3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Kansas woman’s obituary says she died from COVID vaccine reaction. State investigating:
https://www.kansas.com/news/coronavirus/article250196655.html
Some COVID-19 tests contain EtO-poison:
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/covid-19-tests-contain-poison/
No Surge in COVID Two Weeks After Mask Mandate Lifted in Texas:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/no-surge-in-covid-two-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-in-texas_3750083.html
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Kansas woman’s obituary says she died from COVID vaccine reaction. State investigating:
https://www.kansas.com/news/coronavirus/article250196655.html
Some COVID-19 tests contain EtO-poison:
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/covid-19-tests-contain-poison/
No Surge in COVID Two Weeks After Mask Mandate Lifted in Texas:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/no-surge-in-covid-two-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-in-texas_3750083.html
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
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