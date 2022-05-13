© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Urgent! HHS Comments open today! Links! Nazi New World Order: Matt Ehret, Clif High on Planetary History, Reiner Fuellmich on the overview of the Scamdemic!
Follow
7
Share
Report
271 views • May 13, 2022
1. Email links to HHS: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/urgent-speak-your-mind-now
2. Documentary on jimmy Saville: https://rumble.com/v14773d-untouchable-with-david-icke-jimmy-savile-4-hr-20-min-documentary.html
3. Millions to Fauci: https://www.theepochtimes.com/non-profit-watchdog-uncovers-350-million-in-secret-payments-to-fauci-collins-others-at-nih_4454636.html
4. Video: Roman, epoch times: Facts matter: 350 million dollars of patent royalties to NIH: https://youtu.be/k_zAQO_MDxc
5. Democrats using bio labs as funding source: https://www.rt.com/russia/555328-democrats-pentagon-pfizer-ukraine-biolabs/
6. Propaganda exposed # 8 https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-8/
7. Clif high: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EbpVS6v7C5xg/
8. Matt Ehert: Nazi New world order: https://youtu.be/xL0771K5iKE
9. Reiner Fuellmich : on CHD crimes against humanity: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chdtv-exclusive-crimes-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich-in-depth-interview
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Documentary on jimmy Saville: https://rumble.com/v14773d-untouchable-with-david-icke-jimmy-savile-4-hr-20-min-documentary.html
3. Millions to Fauci: https://www.theepochtimes.com/non-profit-watchdog-uncovers-350-million-in-secret-payments-to-fauci-collins-others-at-nih_4454636.html
4. Video: Roman, epoch times: Facts matter: 350 million dollars of patent royalties to NIH: https://youtu.be/k_zAQO_MDxc
5. Democrats using bio labs as funding source: https://www.rt.com/russia/555328-democrats-pentagon-pfizer-ukraine-biolabs/
6. Propaganda exposed # 8 https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-8/
7. Clif high: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EbpVS6v7C5xg/
8. Matt Ehert: Nazi New world order: https://youtu.be/xL0771K5iKE
9. Reiner Fuellmich : on CHD crimes against humanity: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chdtv-exclusive-crimes-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich-in-depth-interview
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.