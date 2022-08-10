Diamond and Silk: Jim Crow Biden is the Racist-In-Chief

I had Diamond and Silk on The Jeff Dornik Show, and they really lit into Joe Biden and the Democrats’ racist history and ideology. And, according to them, Black Americans are waking up to this fact, which is why they’ve been trending Republican ever since Trump got in the political game. It’s also one of the ways they know that the election was stolen.





You can watch Diamond and Silk’s show Chit Chat Live on Frank Speech. Check out their website https://DiamondandSilk.com.





Freedom First Coffee is the only coffee that true patriots drink. It’s 100% organic and fire-roasted right on Main Street USA. It tastes how you’ve wished coffee would taste… it’s not bitter or acidic, just that perfect fire-roasted coffee flavor. Order a bag of Freedom First Coffee today using code JEFF for 10% off, and save even more when you sign up for authorship. https://freedomfirstcoffee.com





Watch The Jeff Dornik Show LIVE on Freedom First TV every Tuesday and Friday at 8pm ET. Become an FFTV subscriber to get access to all of the FFTV shows on-demand, featuring hosts like Teddy Daniels, Kandiss Taylor, Karen Kingston, Matt Couch and more. Use code JEFF for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.