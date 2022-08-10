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Diamond and Silk: Jim Crow Biden is the Racist-In-Chief
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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28 views • August 10, 2022

I had Diamond and Silk on The Jeff Dornik Show, and they really lit into Joe Biden and the Democrats’ racist history and ideology. And, according to them, Black Americans are waking up to this fact, which is why they’ve been trending Republican ever since Trump got in the political game. It’s also one of the ways they know that the election was stolen.


You can watch Diamond and Silk’s show Chit Chat Live on Frank Speech. Check out their website https://DiamondandSilk.com.


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Keywords
racismpodcastdemocratdonald trumpjoe bidenron desantisdiamond and silk2022 electionfreedom first network2024 electionjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffn2022 mid-terms
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