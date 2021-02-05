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Shitlib Blames Capital Siege On "Christian Nationalism"
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2 views • February 05, 2021
Clipped from this full Duerstream on my 2nd channel. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUFOPsYChkE&;t=665s
Andrew Seidel of the Freedom From Religion Foundation calls in to local Milwaukee/Madison lefty talk radio schlubs, The Devil's Advocates, to lament about "Christian Nationalism." It was this Christian Nationalism you see that was to blame for the HORRIFIC January 6th Capital Siege! Watch me tear apart this wankfest, and call in to these momos Monday thru Friday 2-5pm: (844) 967-2789
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Andrew Seidel of the Freedom From Religion Foundation calls in to local Milwaukee/Madison lefty talk radio schlubs, The Devil's Advocates, to lament about "Christian Nationalism." It was this Christian Nationalism you see that was to blame for the HORRIFIC January 6th Capital Siege! Watch me tear apart this wankfest, and call in to these momos Monday thru Friday 2-5pm: (844) 967-2789
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
Donate on Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/duerststreams/tip
SHIRTS: https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/62098408
FOLLOW//
Trovo: http://trovo.live/duerst
Dlive: https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-73648602
Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@DuerstTheWuerst:d
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst
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