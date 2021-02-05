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Shitlib Blames Capital Siege On "Christian Nationalism"
Duerst
Duerst
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2 views • February 05, 2021
Clipped from this full Duerstream on my 2nd channel. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUFOPsYChkE&;t=665s

Andrew Seidel of the Freedom From Religion Foundation calls in to local Milwaukee/Madison lefty talk radio schlubs, The Devil's Advocates, to lament about "Christian Nationalism." It was this Christian Nationalism you see that was to blame for the HORRIFIC January 6th Capital Siege! Watch me tear apart this wankfest, and call in to these momos Monday thru Friday 2-5pm: (844) 967-2789

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Keywords
feminismtrumpracismnewspoliticsantifablmmagaafricasjwtriggeredmillerresponse videobeermilwaukeevolunteerfat acceptancemass shooterduerstfat positive
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy