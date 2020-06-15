How We Need The River - Terry MacAlmon

Lord, I thirst for you

There is no one else

Who satisfies



And my soul

It longs for you

Like the deer

Panting for the water



Now, I wait for you

Take me to your courts

Of glory

And fall upon me Lord



Give me strength

To help me stand

In this dry and weary land



How we need the river

How we need the rain

Living water flow to us, again

We pray



Shower down Your glory

Shower down Your grace

Let Your Holy presence

Fill this place

Let Your holy presence fill this place



“He said to me, son of man have you seen this?

And he brought me and returned me to the river.

And he said to me this water flows toward the Eastern region

And goes down into the valley and enters the sea

And when it reaches the sea its waters are healed

And it shall be that every living thing that moves

Wherever the river goes shall live” - Ezekiel 47:6-8



Deep calls unto deep

Lord we seek to know your glory



For there is only You

And our hearts cry Abba Father



Now, Lord Jesus come

May your love and grace restore us



Breathe upon us Lord

Let your mercies be brand new

Let the whole Earth worship you



How we need the river

How we need the rain

Living water flow to us, again

We pray



Shower down your glory

Shower down your grace

Let your holy presence fill this place

Let your holy presence fill this place



Jesus (Jesus)

Come and Free us (Free us)

To worship in spirit and truth



Heal us (Heal us)

And reveal to us (Reveal to us)

Your power



How we need the river

How we need the rain

Living water flow to us, again

We pray



Shower down your glory

Shower down your grace

Let your holy presence fill this place

Let your holy presence fill this place

Let your holy presence fill this place