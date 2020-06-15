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How We Need The River - Terry MacAlmon
Poder da Ressurreição
Poder da Ressurreição
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11 views • June 15, 2020
Lord, I thirst for you
There is no one else
Who satisfies

And my soul
It longs for you
Like the deer
Panting for the water

Now, I wait for you
Take me to your courts
Of glory
And fall upon me Lord

Give me strength
To help me stand
In this dry and weary land

How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray

Shower down Your glory
Shower down Your grace
Let Your Holy presence
Fill this place
Let Your holy presence fill this place

“He said to me, son of man have you seen this?
And he brought me and returned me to the river.
And he said to me this water flows toward the Eastern region
And goes down into the valley and enters the sea
And when it reaches the sea its waters are healed
And it shall be that every living thing that moves
Wherever the river goes shall live” - Ezekiel 47:6-8

Deep calls unto deep
Lord we seek to know your glory

For there is only You
And our hearts cry Abba Father

Now, Lord Jesus come
May your love and grace restore us

Breathe upon us Lord
Let your mercies be brand new
Let the whole Earth worship you

How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray

Shower down your glory
Shower down your grace
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place

Jesus (Jesus)
Come and Free us (Free us)
To worship in spirit and truth

Heal us (Heal us)
And reveal to us (Reveal to us)
Your power

How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray

Shower down your glory
Shower down your grace
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
Keywords
praiseworshiphow we need the riverterry macalmon
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Privacy Policy