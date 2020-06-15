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How We Need The River - Terry MacAlmon
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11 views • June 15, 2020
Lord, I thirst for you
There is no one else
Who satisfies
And my soul
It longs for you
Like the deer
Panting for the water
Now, I wait for you
Take me to your courts
Of glory
And fall upon me Lord
Give me strength
To help me stand
In this dry and weary land
How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray
Shower down Your glory
Shower down Your grace
Let Your Holy presence
Fill this place
Let Your holy presence fill this place
“He said to me, son of man have you seen this?
And he brought me and returned me to the river.
And he said to me this water flows toward the Eastern region
And goes down into the valley and enters the sea
And when it reaches the sea its waters are healed
And it shall be that every living thing that moves
Wherever the river goes shall live” - Ezekiel 47:6-8
Deep calls unto deep
Lord we seek to know your glory
For there is only You
And our hearts cry Abba Father
Now, Lord Jesus come
May your love and grace restore us
Breathe upon us Lord
Let your mercies be brand new
Let the whole Earth worship you
How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray
Shower down your glory
Shower down your grace
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
Jesus (Jesus)
Come and Free us (Free us)
To worship in spirit and truth
Heal us (Heal us)
And reveal to us (Reveal to us)
Your power
How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray
Shower down your glory
Shower down your grace
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
There is no one else
Who satisfies
And my soul
It longs for you
Like the deer
Panting for the water
Now, I wait for you
Take me to your courts
Of glory
And fall upon me Lord
Give me strength
To help me stand
In this dry and weary land
How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray
Shower down Your glory
Shower down Your grace
Let Your Holy presence
Fill this place
Let Your holy presence fill this place
“He said to me, son of man have you seen this?
And he brought me and returned me to the river.
And he said to me this water flows toward the Eastern region
And goes down into the valley and enters the sea
And when it reaches the sea its waters are healed
And it shall be that every living thing that moves
Wherever the river goes shall live” - Ezekiel 47:6-8
Deep calls unto deep
Lord we seek to know your glory
For there is only You
And our hearts cry Abba Father
Now, Lord Jesus come
May your love and grace restore us
Breathe upon us Lord
Let your mercies be brand new
Let the whole Earth worship you
How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray
Shower down your glory
Shower down your grace
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
Jesus (Jesus)
Come and Free us (Free us)
To worship in spirit and truth
Heal us (Heal us)
And reveal to us (Reveal to us)
Your power
How we need the river
How we need the rain
Living water flow to us, again
We pray
Shower down your glory
Shower down your grace
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
Let your holy presence fill this place
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