Dem-Bones, Dem-Chicken Bones!
Grrizzlypaw
Published Wednesday |

Dem Chicken Bones are pressure cooked. A great way to use every bit of the chicken. My dogs love this. The boes turn into a delicious bone marrow pate that will quickly disappear. 

