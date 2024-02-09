Create New Account
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs - Healthy, Happy Thyroids Q&A with Ben and Becca - DailywithDoc 1/26/24
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs discusses what to do to keep you thyroid and related systems happy and healthy. Pharmacist Ben Fuchs speaks on the Thyroid, the energy center of the body. The Thyroid is the top of the Triangle of Disease.

Pharmacist Ben spoke on digestive health, how humans eat for pleasure, T3 & T4 Thyroid hormones.


Questions posed to Pharmacist Ben Fuchs were;

What causes unhealthy bacteria, Mouthwash, FODMAP Foods, Adrenal Glands,

Dysglycemia, Iodine, Hashimoto's disease, How to control the hormone for the Thyroid, Estrogen,

What to do if you don’t have a Thyroid, Lichen Planus, How to get off hormone medication safely. Sandifer syndrome


STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com


