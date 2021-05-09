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DISRESPECTFUL BEHAVIOUR OF ORTHODOX JEWS AT WARSAW AIRPORT - FROM DIFFERENT ANGLE
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143 views • May 09, 2021
21st April 2021 - Just watch and listen what orthodox Jews do; how they behave. Are these people mentally alright? Now you may come to understand why every nation used to have thrown them out of their countries throughout the history. You give them one finger and they take the whole hand. Jews keep asking for trouble wherever they go. They do not appreciate anybody's hospitality and they do not respect anybody's rules. They even think God is on their side. Well, I seriously doubt it.
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