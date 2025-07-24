America's Financial Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. dollar’s foundation is quicksand—built on endless debt, severed from gold since 1971. Treasury bonds? Pure fiat. The math doesn’t lie: this debt can NEVER be repaid. Yet, the world still trusts the dollar… but for how long?
#FinancialCrisis #DollarCollapse #DebtBubble #EconomicCollapse #StayInformed
