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Dr Byram Brydle: We Made a Big Mistake - Spike Protein Can Kill You!
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1145 views • July 23, 2021
Dr Byram Brydle: We Made a Big Mistake - Spike Protein Can Kill You!
Dr Byram Bridle, Professor of Viral Immunology: The spike protein in the covid vaccines is a very dangerous toxin. This 7 minute video can save your life, your childrens’ lives and your grandchildren’s lives.
How come the NON-waxxed are not suffering heart issues, paralysis, miscarriages, death, etc? The graphene oxide jibjab offers only harm and zero benefit. This is an evil pharmacological assault on humanity! They are forcing everyone to commit suicide by the Clotshot. Global crime occult cabal wants the world population to willingly sacrifice themselves to their demonic god.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UMzs3d8MwMJe/
Dr Byram Bridle, Professor of Viral Immunology: The spike protein in the covid vaccines is a very dangerous toxin. This 7 minute video can save your life, your childrens’ lives and your grandchildren’s lives.
How come the NON-waxxed are not suffering heart issues, paralysis, miscarriages, death, etc? The graphene oxide jibjab offers only harm and zero benefit. This is an evil pharmacological assault on humanity! They are forcing everyone to commit suicide by the Clotshot. Global crime occult cabal wants the world population to willingly sacrifice themselves to their demonic god.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UMzs3d8MwMJe/
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