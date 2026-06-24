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NO ENTRY FOR GENOCIDE ENABLERː NYC COFFEE SHOP BARS PRO-ISRAEL SENATOR GOLDMAN; DOJ LAUNCHES PROBE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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So this is what the Department of Justice is wasting its time and OUR money on, while still NOT releasing the entirety of the Epstein files, protecting those whom raped, tortured and murdered young boys and girls


#newyork #ussenator #israel


A New York City coffee shop has landed under federal investigation after publicly declaring it would have refused service to pro-Israel Congressman Dan Goldman over his stance on the Gaza war. The US Justice Department has opened a civil rights probe into Poetica Coffee, saying businesses cannot discriminate against customers based on race, religion or national origin. The controversy erupted after the cafe refunded Goldman's purchase, told him he was no longer welcome and posted the incident online, sparking a nationwide political and legal debate.


#newyork #ussenator #israel #usa #netanyahu #trump #dangoldman #poeticacoffee


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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pglrd8Choas


Three posts on the situation:


Angry Coffee Shop Owner Who Smeared Jewish Rep Dan Goldman as a ‘Fascist’ Sipping ‘Genocide Juice’ Is a Graham Platner Donor Cited for ‘Filth and Flies’

A New York City coffee shop told a Jewish member of Congress—who brought his young daughter by the store— to stay away, saying his "AIPAC" money was no good there, and smeared him as a fascist who sips…

https://freebeacon.com/america/angry-coffee-shop-owner-who-smeared-jewish-rep-dan-goldman-as-a-fascist-sipping-genocide-juice-is-a-graham-platner-donor-cited-for-filth-and-flies/


NY Coffee Shop Refuses Service To Congressman Over 'Genocide Enabler' Claims

A New York City coffee shop has stirred controversy with its public criticism of Congressman Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, after he visited their

https://patriotfetch.com/2026/06/poetica-coffee-controversy-dan-goldman/


Brooklyn cafe rejects payment from Rep. Goldman, says it doesn’t serve ‘genocide enablers’

A Brooklyn cafe posted a photo on Instagram of Rep. Dan Goldman at the shop, saying it doesn’t serve “genocide enablers.”

https://ground.news/article/brooklyn-cafe-rejects-payment-from-rep-goldman-says-it-doesnt-serve-genocide-enablers

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