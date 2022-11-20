CPAC MEXICO: Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, says that the “evidence of the machines” is only one of the many things that the electoral court in Brazil needs to review. Brazilians are going to keep fighting!
*This clip was at CPAC Mexico via Ben Bergquam.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1vp8tq-eduardo-bolsonaro-machine-evidence-is-only-one-of-the-many-investigations.html
