FEC INSIDER: $1.5 Billion Collapse of Kamala Harris and Democrat Party - Trey Trainor

Trey Trainor

James E. “Trey” Trainor III, a nationally recognized expert in election law, was nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the Federal Election Commission in May 2020. With over two decades of experience in election law, campaign finance, and ethics, Trey has served as General Counsel to the Texas Secretary of State, advised two presidential campaigns, and represented the Texas Republican Party. Before his FEC appointment, he practiced law as a partner at Akerman LLP and ran his own successful private firm. A proud Texas A&M graduate and Corps of Cadets member, Trey also served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves and earned his law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law. Known for his commitment to constitutional principles and electoral integrity, Trey Trainor continues to be a respected authority in safeguarding America’s democratic process.





