Bearing the Consequences | Unrestricted Truths

What is Nancy Pelosi doing in Taiwan? What are the consequences of her visit?

In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig discusses U.S. Naval Fleets near Taiwan, Chinese Naval bases, and the Chinese warning to the United States.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:

https://bit.ly/3bmX936

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