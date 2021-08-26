© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Really Going On Here? | Max Igan 2021 *Inspired*
Follow
6
Share
Report
191 views • August 26, 2021
What Is Really Going On Here? | Max Igan 2021 *Inspired
https://youtu.be/o0Ewy3ExWC8
https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/What_Is_Really_Going_On_Here____MAX_IGAN_2021:9?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
Who are going to be our future leaders? Why are we really strip-mining the earth? Who is really in charge here? Is it outsiders? Did we have advanced technology thousands of years ago? And why is most of our history fake? ~ Max Igan
https://youtu.be/o0Ewy3ExWC8
https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/What_Is_Really_Going_On_Here____MAX_IGAN_2021:9?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
Who are going to be our future leaders? Why are we really strip-mining the earth? Who is really in charge here? Is it outsiders? Did we have advanced technology thousands of years ago? And why is most of our history fake? ~ Max Igan
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.