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Virus, un acto de fe, 2. Test, el fundamento de la Pandemia.
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6 views • May 20, 2020
En este capítulo 2 explico la inutilidad de los Test, que es en lo que se ha basado toda esta crisis, y las medidas de arresto y distanciamiento social en todo el mundo. Esta serie continuará analizando otros aspectos de todo este asunto.
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