Facts Revealed: Why So Many People Believe the Election was Stolen

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Why So Many People Believe The Election Was Rigged (July 9, 2021)
So FOX News has decided to allow talk of election fraud... to boost their ratings??
Tucker Carlson Reading MartyrMade's Viral Thread On Why So Many Trump Supporters Have Questions About The 2020 Election & Their Distrust Of The Mainstream Media