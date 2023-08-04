Create New Account
DTR S2 Ep 148: Do Atomic Bombs Exist?
Deep Thoughts Radio
Published Friday

Some question the existence of atomic bombs. They say its nothing more than TNT silos being detonated and claimed to be fueled by fission reactions due to volatile elements being crushed. In this episode, we examine the evidence of these claims. Enjoy.

atomic bombsnuclear bombatom bombs

