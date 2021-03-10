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How to Use a Waterpik
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44 views • March 10, 2021
This video is by Heather the Hygienist, creator of Simply Silver Mouthwash. 5 Steps to a Healthy Mouth - Step 4
Instructions on how to use and maintain a water pik.
In this video Simply Silver Mouthwash creator Heather the Hygienist talks about 5 Steps to a Healthy Mouth - Step 5
Instructional video on how to use a rubber tip simulator and Simply Silver Mouthwash.
Follow Heather the Hygienist on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simplysilvermouthwash1/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel
Check out Heather the Hygienist at http://www.simplysilvermouthwash.com/
Instructions on how to use and maintain a water pik.
In this video Simply Silver Mouthwash creator Heather the Hygienist talks about 5 Steps to a Healthy Mouth - Step 5
Instructional video on how to use a rubber tip simulator and Simply Silver Mouthwash.
Follow Heather the Hygienist on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simplysilvermouthwash1/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel
Check out Heather the Hygienist at http://www.simplysilvermouthwash.com/
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