Psychology in the Church (Part 2) - with Martin and Deidre Bobgan
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Our topic for today is “psychology,” more specifically, “psychological counseling,” also referred to as “psychotherapy.” We are going to consider the influence it has had upon evangelical Christianity.


We’ve put one program together for this, [and] my guests are Martin and Deidre Bobgan. I can’t think of anybody who could speak to this subject as well as they can, certainly from a biblical perspective. And that’s what we’re about [at] Search the Scriptures 24/7. We want to keep holding up everything that’s coming into our lives—that we need to check it out by the Scriptures—and that’s what this program is about.


Martin and Deidre have written 21 titles, 21 books, most of them dealing with psychological counseling, the latter ones dealing with biblical counseling, but I’ve got their latest book right now, which is called Psychoheresy: Revised and Expanded. It’s available through The Berean Call.


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmartin and deidre bobgan

