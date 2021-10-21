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MILITARY DOCTOR SUSPENDED FOR WRITING EXEMPTIONS, IVERMECTIN SCRIPTS
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362 views • October 21, 2021
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Military Doctor SUSPENDED For Writing Exemptions, Ivermectin Scripts https://rumble.com/vnydnd-military-doctor-suspended-for-writing-exemptions-ivermectin-scripts.html
Quote: "Dr. Samuel Sigoloff has been issuing medical exemptions from the shots being FALSELY referred to as "vaccines" for the soldiers in his care. The military has now BANNED and SUSPENDED Dr. Sigoloff, who joined Stew Peters to tell the eye-popping storyline of events. Dr. Zelenko COVID Killer: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Military Doctor SUSPENDED For Writing Exemptions, Ivermectin Scripts https://rumble.com/vnydnd-military-doctor-suspended-for-writing-exemptions-ivermectin-scripts.html
Quote: "Dr. Samuel Sigoloff has been issuing medical exemptions from the shots being FALSELY referred to as "vaccines" for the soldiers in his care. The military has now BANNED and SUSPENDED Dr. Sigoloff, who joined Stew Peters to tell the eye-popping storyline of events. Dr. Zelenko COVID Killer: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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