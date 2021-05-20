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Visuals of Hermetic Principles - The First Cosmic Law: All Is Mind (Mentalism)
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31 views • May 20, 2021
a lil rendition of the first Hermetic Principle under Natural/Universal/Cosmic Law.. All is Mind... everything in existence first came from mind for it to manifest.. Everything in existence originated from one mind, the creator/source/singularity/God- whatever you want to call it, just understand that all of creation derived from it.
Credits (in order of appearance)::
Speakers: Sethikus Boza - The Cosmic Law of Alchemy..
BlackEarthProductionz.com
Shamangineer - Mapping the Mind, The Alchemical Model- interview from The Higherside Chats).. TheHighersideChatsPlus.com
Beats: Ravi Shankar.. King Koncepts.. Sources of Labor (plus some lyrics)
Videos: (all can be found on youtube)
Supernal Triad short spiritual CGI animation HD
The ALL is MIND; the Universe is Mental
3rd Eye Hip Hop Stimulus Package with pineal glandish visuals
The Mental Universe - All is Mind (law of attraction)
Esoteric Kundalini Animated With Alex Grey Artwork
arranged and mixed by AwakenYaMind (Derek Bartolacelli)
PEACE
Credits (in order of appearance)::
Speakers: Sethikus Boza - The Cosmic Law of Alchemy..
BlackEarthProductionz.com
Shamangineer - Mapping the Mind, The Alchemical Model- interview from The Higherside Chats).. TheHighersideChatsPlus.com
Beats: Ravi Shankar.. King Koncepts.. Sources of Labor (plus some lyrics)
Videos: (all can be found on youtube)
Supernal Triad short spiritual CGI animation HD
The ALL is MIND; the Universe is Mental
3rd Eye Hip Hop Stimulus Package with pineal glandish visuals
The Mental Universe - All is Mind (law of attraction)
Esoteric Kundalini Animated With Alex Grey Artwork
arranged and mixed by AwakenYaMind (Derek Bartolacelli)
PEACE
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