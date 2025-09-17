2025-9-17 upgrading your woodsplitter engine - and, new wheels/tires

Well, I had finally fixed the old wood splitter, but after splitting for a half day, there was a sudden drop in pressure/speed, and then the engine started to overheat, smoking a white smoke. The internet diagnosis was a blow head gasket, that, I probably could have fixed in time. But, after the engine was already 15-20 years old, after some youtube comment suggestions, and finding a good deal on a replacement engine, I went for it, and I'm glad I did. I don't want to go into the things that we are going to face with a really old engine on a piece of equipment that I depend on for my life. So...





~harbor freight predator 301cc 8hp engine...$250 with $20 off coupon...wheels are about $24 each (not highway)

~make sure your bolt pattern is the same for your pump, and the diameter of your shaft is the same, and you should be good, you can always cut everything down to size, and carefully grind to fit.

~tri fuel conversion kits on ebay...but you can make them yourself if you just buy the regulator for $60ish, and pick up the rest of the pieces yourself.

~now you have a tri-fuel unit wood splitter long lasting engine. You will need a propane hose, and a 20#/100# propane container. Or, if you are piping natural gas, you will need a pipe, an on/off valve, and typically a regulator to regulate it down to below 2psi. The regulator that mounts in the conversion kit usually have a max input of 2psi, so your on site regulator needs to be set below 2. The on board regulator will take it from there to something usable in water column for your machine to run.

~the ready to go tri fuel conversion kits are overprice at $187, but its easier if you have no idea what your doing. Buy one, do it yourself one time, and then you'll learn and know how to just buy the regulator and get the parts yourself for less the next time. It's a good learning experience. Always store backup propane to run very imporant things like this!!! and oil!!! and hydraulic fluid!!!! and spark plugs!!! and possibly a carb, and cover your tires and hydraulic lines up from the sun dry rotting them out.

~praise God!