Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jane talking to Michael Yon about the Invasion which could destroy Florida with one million criminal Haitians running all over the place around Florida
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
197 Subscribers
61 views
Published Yesterday

Michael says Mexico is not the problem here although I would say they are definitely involved in this migration effort 

Keywords
millionsinvasionhaitians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket