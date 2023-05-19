Create New Account
The CCP's technology theft has been caught red-handed in the U.S. once again!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2hfzzs31c9

5/16/2023 【DOJ Press Conference】The CCP's technology theft has been caught red-handed in the U.S. once again! Liming Li, a Southern California resident, was criminally prosecuted and arrested for stealing military-related technology from his company and providing it to companies of Communist China.

#CCP #technologytheft #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


5/16/2023 【美国司法部新闻发布会】中共在美国的技术盗窃又被抓了现行！美国司法部宣布，南加州居民李立明(音译)因窃取所在公司涉及军事用途的技术并提供给中共国企业而遭刑事起诉并被捕。

#中共 #科技盗窃 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


