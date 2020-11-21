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Liars and Whoremongers
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14 views • November 21, 2020
Sources:
Title Slide:
Strange Fire https://journeytoorthodoxy.com/2010/05/strange-fire-fr-barnabas-powell/
Images:
Bohemian Grove https://youtu.be/BUHtv2LyCmA
Communist-Coercive-Methods-COVID-19-comparison.jpg
Various social media sites, I could not determine original source.
Source referenced https://consensualenslavement.com/bidermanreport.html
Original 1956 document https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1806204/pdf/bullnyacadmed00378-0046.pdf
Screenshot of original chart taken from original document
Pizzagate https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/News/207404-2016-11-19-must-see-the-wikileaks-pizzagate-podesta-clinton-obama-comet-ping.htm
Spirit Cooking https://lumieresurgaia.com/le-diner-satanique-de-marina-abramovic-supporter-dhillary-clinton-scandale-du-spirit-cooking/
Wolfe and Kenney Created with The GIMP
Tom Wolfe https://www.witf.org/2019/08/16/gov-tom-wolfs-executive-order-to-reduce-gun-violence-what-we-know/
Jim Kenney https://www.brookings.edu/blog/the-avenue/2017/08/18/fighting-hate-with-compassionate-actions/
Joe Biden https://nypost.com/2019/05/06/joe-bidens-china-problem/
Kamala Harris https://www.sentinelassam.com/international/kamala-harris-husband-to-quit-law-firm-and-focus-on-second-gentleman-role-511411
Strange Fire https://journeytoorthodoxy.com/2010/05/strange-fire-fr-barnabas-powell/
Title Slide:
Strange Fire https://journeytoorthodoxy.com/2010/05/strange-fire-fr-barnabas-powell/
Images:
Bohemian Grove https://youtu.be/BUHtv2LyCmA
Communist-Coercive-Methods-COVID-19-comparison.jpg
Various social media sites, I could not determine original source.
Source referenced https://consensualenslavement.com/bidermanreport.html
Original 1956 document https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1806204/pdf/bullnyacadmed00378-0046.pdf
Screenshot of original chart taken from original document
Pizzagate https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/News/207404-2016-11-19-must-see-the-wikileaks-pizzagate-podesta-clinton-obama-comet-ping.htm
Spirit Cooking https://lumieresurgaia.com/le-diner-satanique-de-marina-abramovic-supporter-dhillary-clinton-scandale-du-spirit-cooking/
Wolfe and Kenney Created with The GIMP
Tom Wolfe https://www.witf.org/2019/08/16/gov-tom-wolfs-executive-order-to-reduce-gun-violence-what-we-know/
Jim Kenney https://www.brookings.edu/blog/the-avenue/2017/08/18/fighting-hate-with-compassionate-actions/
Joe Biden https://nypost.com/2019/05/06/joe-bidens-china-problem/
Kamala Harris https://www.sentinelassam.com/international/kamala-harris-husband-to-quit-law-firm-and-focus-on-second-gentleman-role-511411
Strange Fire https://journeytoorthodoxy.com/2010/05/strange-fire-fr-barnabas-powell/
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