© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Democracy Works
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • May 15, 2021
Our newly elected Pres-o-dent 'splanes wuzup.
Please visit our sponsors:
FreedomTaker.com
Free Download Template and Info To Secure Your Rights.
PrepareWithJerry.com
Top Quality Long-Term Storage Emergency Food
EMFhelpcenter.com
Solutions and Info to Protect Yourself From Everyday Electromagnetic Exposures.
Please visit our sponsors:
FreedomTaker.com
Free Download Template and Info To Secure Your Rights.
PrepareWithJerry.com
Top Quality Long-Term Storage Emergency Food
EMFhelpcenter.com
Solutions and Info to Protect Yourself From Everyday Electromagnetic Exposures.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.