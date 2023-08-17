Conservatives Begin Offensive Against Reverse Racism

Corporations have spent billions of dollars on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs over the last few years. Even the Department of Defense has a DEI program. While advocates say these programs are frameworks seeking to promote "the fair treatment and full participation of all people," they are really programs of reverse racism. One false assumption inherent in DEI is that people of color can't succeed on a level playing field, with the result that white people are being discriminated against. But now it looks like conservatives are using the same legal tactics that brought down affirmative action to get rid of DEI.

In other stories, even some renowned liberals admit that Georgia’s indictment of Trump is unjust; a Montana judge made an astounding ruling in favor of 16 young people who were used as pawns by a climate-change nonprofit; and someone published a book blaming the Maui fires on climate change — while the fires were still raging.

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman interviews former public-school teacher-turned-whistleblower John Stamper about the radical ideological training sessions that public-school teachers are subjected to, and 2A for Today’s Zoe Warren talks about a legislative measure in Oregon that the NRA has described as the "nation's most extreme" gun-control law.