Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Objective control of the Iskander Cluster Missile Attack on the Ukrainian Aviatorskoye Airbase in the Dnepropetrovsk region
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
98 views
Published 14 hours ago

Objective control of the Iskander cluster missile attack on the Ukrainian Aviatorskoye airbase in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

It seems that the same MiG-29 that was previously damaged by its arrival on April 18 was hit. It is unknown whether this fighter was completely disabled or simply damaged and awaiting repair, but now it is definitely finished.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket