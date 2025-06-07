BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silver Has A Long Way To Go
Silver Has A Long Way To Go | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

As of June 7, 2025, silver is trading around $35.97 per ounce, maintaining its highest level since 2011.

Silver is finally breaking out of its long consolidation, and the move has caught the market’s attention. After more than a decade of suppressed prices and under performance compared to gold, silver has surged past $35 an ounce, marking its highest level since 2011. This isn't a random spike. It's the result of several powerful trends converging at once: mounting industrial demand, ongoing supply shortfalls, a weakening U.S. dollar, and a growing global appetite for hard assets. 

Investors who’ve been waiting for silver to prove itself are watching as the market finally starts to reflect its underlying fundamentals. This move could be the beginning of a much larger shift—one that aligns with historical patterns where silver, once it starts to move, tends to outperform dramatically.

Watch this video on Silver Has A Long Way To Go, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Has A Long Way To Go.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
