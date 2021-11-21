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2076 FDA Wants 55Years to Release Pfizer Vaccine Safe And Effective Data Aaron Siri Sues To See Data
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112 views • November 21, 2021
2076 FDA Wants 55Years to Release Pfizer Vaccine Safe And Effective Data Aaron Siri Sues To See Data
The Last American Vagabond
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-11-18-21:f
https://superu.net/video/9091f5af-a0ff-46e6-a4a9-1409502cd280/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/climate-lockdowns-begin-fully-vaccinated-now-defined-as-3-shots-osha-suspends-biden-jab-mandate/
Climate Lockdowns Begin, “Fully Vaccinated” Now Defined As 3 Shots & OSHA Suspends Biden Jab Mandate
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/wait-what-fda-wants-55-years-process-foia-request-over-vaccine-data-2021-11-18/
https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/020-Second-Joint-Status-Report-8989f1fed17e2d919391d8df1978006e.pdf
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-asks-federal-judge-to-grant-it
The Last American Vagabond
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-11-18-21:f
https://superu.net/video/9091f5af-a0ff-46e6-a4a9-1409502cd280/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/climate-lockdowns-begin-fully-vaccinated-now-defined-as-3-shots-osha-suspends-biden-jab-mandate/
Climate Lockdowns Begin, “Fully Vaccinated” Now Defined As 3 Shots & OSHA Suspends Biden Jab Mandate
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/wait-what-fda-wants-55-years-process-foia-request-over-vaccine-data-2021-11-18/
https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/020-Second-Joint-Status-Report-8989f1fed17e2d919391d8df1978006e.pdf
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-asks-federal-judge-to-grant-it
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